GM Breweries Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 96.81 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.81 crore in June 2020 down 18.39% from Rs. 118.63 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2020 down 85.06% from Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2020 down 81.13% from Rs. 26.87 crore in June 2019.

GM Breweries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2020 from Rs. 8.90 in June 2019.

GM Breweries shares closed at 387.75 on July 23, 2020 (NSE)