Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 11:48 AM IST

GM Breweries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 118.63 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GM Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.63 crore in June 2019 up 7.46% from Rs. 110.39 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2019 down 26.68% from Rs. 22.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.87 crore in June 2019 down 22.94% from Rs. 34.87 crore in June 2018.

GM Breweries EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.90 in June 2019 from Rs. 12.14 in June 2018.

GM Breweries shares closed at 447.35 on July 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -45.23% over the last 12 months.

GM Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'19 Mar'19 Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.63 117.34 110.39
Other Operating Income -- 0.03 --
Total Income From Operations 118.63 117.37 110.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.50 80.81 66.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.13 -2.76 0.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.33 3.15 1.76
Depreciation 1.84 2.83 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.86 8.25 7.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.97 25.09 32.35
Other Income 1.06 8.51 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.03 33.60 33.37
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.02 33.59 33.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.02 33.59 33.34
Tax 8.75 9.27 11.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.27 24.32 22.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.27 24.32 22.19
Equity Share Capital 18.29 18.29 14.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.90 13.30 12.14
Diluted EPS 8.90 13.30 12.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.90 13.30 12.14
Diluted EPS 8.90 13.30 12.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jul 9, 2019 11:46 am

tags #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #GM Breweries #Results

