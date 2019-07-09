GM Breweries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 118.63 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.63 crore in June 2019 up 7.46% from Rs. 110.39 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2019 down 26.68% from Rs. 22.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.87 crore in June 2019 down 22.94% from Rs. 34.87 crore in June 2018.

GM Breweries EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.90 in June 2019 from Rs. 12.14 in June 2018.

GM Breweries shares closed at 447.35 on July 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.34% returns over the last 6 months and -45.23% over the last 12 months.