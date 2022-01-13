GM Breweries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 514.02 crore, up 358.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.02 crore in December 2021 up 358.7% from Rs. 112.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.79 crore in December 2021 down 6.25% from Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.94 crore in December 2021 down 6.93% from Rs. 30.02 crore in December 2020.

GM Breweries EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.55 in December 2020.

GM Breweries shares closed at 746.75 on January 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.48% returns over the last 6 months and 73.00% over the last 12 months.