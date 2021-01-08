MARKET NEWS

GM Breweries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.06 crore, down 6.41% Y-o-Y

January 08, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GM Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.06 crore in December 2020 down 6.41% from Rs. 119.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2020 up 51% from Rs. 13.98 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.02 crore in December 2020 up 46.37% from Rs. 20.51 crore in December 2019.

GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.65 in December 2019.

GM Breweries shares closed at 454.65 on January 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.72% returns over the last 6 months and 15.97% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations111.9472.61119.62
Other Operating Income0.12--0.12
Total Income From Operations112.0672.61119.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials71.2748.2887.86
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.031.642.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.371.812.91
Depreciation1.801.801.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.755.637.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9013.4518.10
Other Income2.321.560.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2215.0118.68
Interest--0.020.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.2214.9918.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax28.2214.9918.67
Tax7.113.784.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.1111.2113.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.1111.2113.98
Equity Share Capital18.2918.2918.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.556.137.65
Diluted EPS11.556.137.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.546.137.65
Diluted EPS11.556.137.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 8, 2021 10:33 am

