GM Breweries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.06 crore, down 6.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.06 crore in December 2020 down 6.41% from Rs. 119.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2020 up 51% from Rs. 13.98 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.02 crore in December 2020 up 46.37% from Rs. 20.51 crore in December 2019.

GM Breweries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.65 in December 2019.

GM Breweries shares closed at 436.45 on January 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.57% returns over the last 6 months and 11.07% over the last 12 months.