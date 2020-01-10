GM Breweries Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 119.74 crore, down 3.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.74 crore in December 2019 down 3.89% from Rs. 124.58 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.98 crore in December 2019 down 16.34% from Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.51 crore in December 2019 down 25.45% from Rs. 27.51 crore in December 2018.

GM Breweries EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.65 in December 2019 from Rs. 9.14 in December 2018.

GM Breweries shares closed at 383.50 on January 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.37% returns over the last 6 months and -34.11% over the last 12 months.