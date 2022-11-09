 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gloster Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.65 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gloster are:

Net Sales at Rs 194.65 crore in September 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 189.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.57 crore in September 2022 up 0.38% from Rs. 20.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.35 crore in September 2022 down 9.51% from Rs. 40.17 crore in September 2021.

Gloster EPS has increased to Rs. 37.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 37.46 in September 2021.

Gloster shares closed at 1,684.90 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.56% returns over the last 6 months and 49.98% over the last 12 months.

Gloster
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 194.65 179.04 189.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 194.65 179.04 189.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 102.13 96.47 99.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.32 6.42 2.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.46 27.45 29.04
Depreciation 8.32 8.28 8.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.47 30.18 23.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.94 10.25 27.88
Other Income 4.09 12.38 4.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.03 22.63 32.12
Interest 0.22 0.74 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.81 21.89 31.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.81 21.89 31.84
Tax 7.24 5.42 11.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.57 16.47 20.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.57 16.47 20.49
Equity Share Capital 5.47 5.47 5.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.59 30.10 37.46
Diluted EPS 37.59 30.10 37.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.59 30.10 37.46
Diluted EPS 37.59 30.10 37.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:58 am
