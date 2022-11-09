Gloster Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.65 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.65 crore in September 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 189.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.57 crore in September 2022 up 0.38% from Rs. 20.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.35 crore in September 2022 down 9.51% from Rs. 40.17 crore in September 2021.

Gloster EPS has increased to Rs. 37.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 37.46 in September 2021.

Gloster shares closed at 1,684.90 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.56% returns over the last 6 months and 49.98% over the last 12 months.