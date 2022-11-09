English
    Gloster Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.65 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gloster are:

    Net Sales at Rs 194.65 crore in September 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 189.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.57 crore in September 2022 up 0.38% from Rs. 20.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.35 crore in September 2022 down 9.51% from Rs. 40.17 crore in September 2021.

    Gloster EPS has increased to Rs. 37.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 37.46 in September 2021.

    Gloster shares closed at 1,684.90 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.56% returns over the last 6 months and 49.98% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.65179.04189.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations194.65179.04189.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.1396.4799.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.326.422.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.4627.4529.04
    Depreciation8.328.288.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.4730.1823.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.9410.2527.88
    Other Income4.0912.384.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0322.6332.12
    Interest0.220.740.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.8121.8931.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.8121.8931.84
    Tax7.245.4211.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.5716.4720.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.5716.4720.49
    Equity Share Capital5.475.475.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.5930.1037.46
    Diluted EPS37.5930.1037.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.5930.1037.46
    Diluted EPS37.5930.1037.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:58 am