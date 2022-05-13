 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gloster Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.30 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gloster are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.30 crore in March 2022 up 1.86% from Rs. 175.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.48 crore in March 2022 down 45.95% from Rs. 23.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.66 crore in March 2022 down 23.63% from Rs. 36.22 crore in March 2021.

Gloster EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 42.21 in March 2021.

Gloster shares closed at 1,020.25 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.74% returns over the last 6 months and 51.65% over the last 12 months.

Gloster
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 178.30 181.35 175.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 178.30 181.35 175.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.04 91.88 105.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.03 8.30 -12.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.50 26.82 26.55
Depreciation 8.18 8.16 7.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.96 26.25 29.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.65 19.94 17.42
Other Income 7.83 9.97 10.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.48 29.91 28.30
Interest 0.59 0.29 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.89 29.62 27.70
Exceptional Items -- 7.50 3.50
P/L Before Tax 18.89 37.12 31.20
Tax 6.41 12.76 8.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.48 24.36 23.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.48 24.36 23.09
Equity Share Capital 5.47 5.47 5.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.81 44.53 42.21
Diluted EPS 22.81 44.53 42.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.81 44.53 42.21
Diluted EPS 22.81 44.53 42.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gloster #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 13, 2022 12:08 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.