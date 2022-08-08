 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gloster Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.04 crore, down 2.88% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gloster are:

Net Sales at Rs 179.04 crore in June 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 184.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.47 crore in June 2022 up 6.38% from Rs. 15.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.91 crore in June 2022 up 9.45% from Rs. 28.24 crore in June 2021.

Gloster EPS has increased to Rs. 30.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 28.29 in June 2021.

Gloster shares closed at 1,147.55 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.63% returns over the last 6 months and -10.13% over the last 12 months.

Gloster
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 179.04 178.30 184.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 179.04 178.30 184.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.47 110.04 106.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.42 -12.03 3.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.45 26.50 25.92
Depreciation 8.28 8.18 8.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.18 33.96 22.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.25 11.65 18.24
Other Income 12.38 7.83 1.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.63 19.48 20.20
Interest 0.74 0.59 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.89 18.89 19.85
Exceptional Items -- -- 4.00
P/L Before Tax 21.89 18.89 23.85
Tax 5.42 6.41 8.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.47 12.48 15.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.47 12.48 15.48
Equity Share Capital 5.47 5.47 5.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.10 22.81 28.29
Diluted EPS 30.10 22.81 28.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.10 22.81 28.29
Diluted EPS 30.10 22.81 28.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
