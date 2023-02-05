Gloster Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.19 crore, down 12.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.19 crore in December 2022 down 12.77% from Rs. 181.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.20 crore in December 2022 down 41.69% from Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.67 crore in December 2022 down 27.32% from Rs. 38.07 crore in December 2021.