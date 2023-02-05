 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gloster Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.19 crore, down 12.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gloster are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.19 crore in December 2022 down 12.77% from Rs. 181.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.20 crore in December 2022 down 41.69% from Rs. 24.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.67 crore in December 2022 down 27.32% from Rs. 38.07 crore in December 2021.

Gloster
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.19 194.65 181.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.19 194.65 181.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.66 102.13 91.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.85 1.32 8.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.69 30.46 26.82
Depreciation 8.36 8.32 8.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.65 28.47 26.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.68 23.94 19.94
Other Income 3.63 4.09 9.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.31 28.03 29.91
Interest 0.59 0.22 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.72 27.81 29.62
Exceptional Items -- -- 7.50
P/L Before Tax 18.72 27.81 37.12
Tax 4.52 7.24 12.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.20 20.57 24.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.20 20.57 24.36
Equity Share Capital 10.94 5.47 5.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.98 37.59 44.53
Diluted EPS 12.98 37.59 44.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.98 37.59 44.53
Diluted EPS 12.98 37.59 44.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited