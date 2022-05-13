 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gloster Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.30 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gloster are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.30 crore in March 2022 up 1.86% from Rs. 175.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2022 down 44.34% from Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.35 crore in March 2022 down 20.89% from Rs. 33.31 crore in March 2021.

Gloster EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 35.37 in March 2021.

Gloster shares closed at 1,020.25 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.74% returns over the last 6 months and 51.65% over the last 12 months.

Gloster
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 178.30 181.35 175.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 178.30 181.35 175.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 110.04 91.88 105.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.03 8.30 -12.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.86 27.24 26.91
Depreciation 8.66 8.66 8.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.50 28.55 33.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.27 16.72 12.67
Other Income 11.42 12.87 11.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.69 29.59 24.52
Interest 0.54 0.25 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.15 29.34 23.94
Exceptional Items -- 7.50 3.50
P/L Before Tax 17.15 36.84 27.44
Tax 6.38 15.22 8.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.77 21.62 19.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.77 21.62 19.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.77 21.62 19.35
Equity Share Capital 5.47 5.47 5.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.68 39.52 35.37
Diluted EPS 19.68 39.52 35.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.68 39.52 35.37
Diluted EPS 19.68 39.52 35.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gloster #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 13, 2022 11:41 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.