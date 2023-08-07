English
    Gloster Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.04 crore, down 9.49% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gloster are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.04 crore in June 2023 down 9.49% from Rs. 179.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.80 crore in June 2023 down 47.7% from Rs. 14.92 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.03 crore in June 2023 down 28.47% from Rs. 29.40 crore in June 2022.

    Gloster EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 27.26 in June 2022.

    Gloster shares closed at 729.35 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 26.15% over the last 12 months.

    Gloster
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.04178.30179.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.04178.30179.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.15107.0896.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.32-3.656.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.7727.7227.82
    Depreciation9.209.148.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.4731.3132.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.786.707.06
    Other Income5.043.4613.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8310.1620.63
    Interest0.210.680.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.629.4819.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.629.4819.94
    Tax3.821.135.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.808.3614.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.808.3614.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.808.3614.92
    Equity Share Capital10.9410.945.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.137.6427.26
    Diluted EPS7.137.6427.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.137.6427.26
    Diluted EPS7.137.6427.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

