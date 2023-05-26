Globus Spirits Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 540.96 crore, up 12.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.96 crore in March 2023 up 12.85% from Rs. 479.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.84 crore in March 2023 down 26.23% from Rs. 48.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.03 crore in March 2023 down 11.77% from Rs. 86.17 crore in March 2022.

Globus Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.87 in March 2022.

Globus Spirits shares closed at 981.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.13% returns over the last 6 months and 3.41% over the last 12 months.