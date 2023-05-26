English
    Globus Spirits Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 540.96 crore, up 12.85% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globus Spirits are:

    Net Sales at Rs 540.96 crore in March 2023 up 12.85% from Rs. 479.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.84 crore in March 2023 down 26.23% from Rs. 48.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.03 crore in March 2023 down 11.77% from Rs. 86.17 crore in March 2022.

    Globus Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.87 in March 2022.

    Globus Spirits shares closed at 981.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.13% returns over the last 6 months and 3.41% over the last 12 months.

    Globus Spirits
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations540.96592.40479.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations540.96592.40479.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials333.54361.70278.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.66-6.22-0.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.0718.1814.35
    Depreciation15.9714.9211.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses137.75159.94103.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.2943.8873.06
    Other Income2.771.241.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.0645.1274.86
    Interest7.265.042.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.8040.0872.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.8040.0872.11
    Tax16.9613.1423.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.8426.9448.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.8426.9448.58
    Equity Share Capital28.8028.8028.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.449.3516.87
    Diluted EPS12.389.3516.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.449.3516.87
    Diluted EPS12.389.3516.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Globus Spirits #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:46 pm