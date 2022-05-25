 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Globus Spirits Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 479.37 crore, up 34.84% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globus Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 479.37 crore in March 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 355.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.58 crore in March 2022 up 119.46% from Rs. 22.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.17 crore in March 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 92.30 crore in March 2021.

Globus Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 16.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.69 in March 2021.

Globus Spirits shares closed at 1,178.40 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 260.04% over the last 12 months.

Globus Spirits
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 479.37 545.02 355.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 479.37 545.02 355.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 278.25 189.08 176.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.81 -9.33 -3.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.35 10.51 8.79
Depreciation 11.31 10.48 11.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.22 296.41 82.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.06 47.87 79.63
Other Income 1.81 2.17 1.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.86 50.04 81.25
Interest 2.76 2.36 4.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.11 47.67 77.16
Exceptional Items -- -- -31.58
P/L Before Tax 72.11 47.67 45.58
Tax 23.52 17.17 23.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.58 30.50 22.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.58 30.50 22.14
Equity Share Capital 28.80 28.80 28.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.87 10.62 7.69
Diluted EPS 16.87 10.62 7.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.87 10.62 7.69
Diluted EPS 16.87 10.62 7.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Globus Spirits #Results
first published: May 25, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.