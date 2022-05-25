Globus Spirits Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 479.37 crore, up 34.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 479.37 crore in March 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 355.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.58 crore in March 2022 up 119.46% from Rs. 22.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.17 crore in March 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 92.30 crore in March 2021.

Globus Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 16.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.69 in March 2021.

Globus Spirits shares closed at 1,178.40 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 260.04% over the last 12 months.