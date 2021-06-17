Globus Spirits Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 355.53 crore, up 31.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.53 crore in March 2021 up 31.9% from Rs. 269.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.14 crore in March 2021 up 2.73% from Rs. 21.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.30 crore in March 2021 up 136.91% from Rs. 38.96 crore in March 2020.

Globus Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.48 in March 2020.

Globus Spirits shares closed at 442.20 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.61% returns over the last 6 months and 308.88% over the last 12 months.