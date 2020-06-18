Globus Spirits Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 269.54 crore, down 0.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.54 crore in March 2020 down 0.5% from Rs. 270.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.55 crore in March 2020 up 49.83% from Rs. 14.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.96 crore in March 2020 up 32.47% from Rs. 29.41 crore in March 2019.

Globus Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 7.48 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.01 in March 2019.

Globus Spirits shares closed at 118.95 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.50% returns over the last 6 months and -10.53% over the last 12 months.