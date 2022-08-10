 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Globus Spirits Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 495.42 crore, up 34.02% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globus Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 495.42 crore in June 2022 up 34.02% from Rs. 369.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.27 crore in June 2022 down 37.29% from Rs. 59.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.31 crore in June 2022 down 31.67% from Rs. 102.90 crore in June 2021.

Globus Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.64 in June 2021.

Globus Spirits shares closed at 1,014.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.77% returns over the last 6 months and 30.67% over the last 12 months.

Globus Spirits
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 495.42 479.37 369.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 495.42 479.37 369.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 294.82 278.25 176.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.74 -0.81 6.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.16 14.35 11.61
Depreciation 12.50 11.31 10.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.58 103.22 72.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.10 73.06 91.25
Other Income 1.71 1.81 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.81 74.86 92.61
Interest 2.20 2.76 3.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.60 72.11 88.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.60 72.11 88.69
Tax 18.33 23.52 29.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.27 48.58 59.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.27 48.58 59.43
Equity Share Capital 28.80 28.80 28.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.94 16.87 20.64
Diluted EPS 12.94 16.87 20.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.94 16.87 20.64
Diluted EPS 12.94 16.87 20.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
