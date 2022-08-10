Globus Spirits Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 495.42 crore, up 34.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 495.42 crore in June 2022 up 34.02% from Rs. 369.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.27 crore in June 2022 down 37.29% from Rs. 59.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.31 crore in June 2022 down 31.67% from Rs. 102.90 crore in June 2021.

Globus Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.64 in June 2021.

Globus Spirits shares closed at 1,014.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.77% returns over the last 6 months and 30.67% over the last 12 months.