Globus Spirits Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.40 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 592.40 crore in December 2022 up 8.69% from Rs. 545.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.94 crore in December 2022 down 11.68% from Rs. 30.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.04 crore in December 2022 down 0.79% from Rs. 60.52 crore in December 2021.