Globus Spirits Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.40 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globus Spirits are:

Net Sales at Rs 592.40 crore in December 2022 up 8.69% from Rs. 545.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.94 crore in December 2022 down 11.68% from Rs. 30.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.04 crore in December 2022 down 0.79% from Rs. 60.52 crore in December 2021.

Globus Spirits
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 592.40 480.29 545.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 592.40 480.29 545.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 361.70 275.50 189.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.22 7.39 -9.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.18 13.72 10.51
Depreciation 14.92 12.94 10.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 159.94 138.75 296.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.88 31.99 47.87
Other Income 1.24 2.10 2.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.12 34.09 50.04
Interest 5.04 2.51 2.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.08 31.58 47.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.08 31.58 47.67
Tax 13.14 9.44 17.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.94 22.14 30.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.94 22.14 30.50
Equity Share Capital 28.80 28.80 28.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.35 7.69 10.62
Diluted EPS 9.35 7.69 10.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.35 7.69 10.62
Diluted EPS 9.35 7.69 10.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited