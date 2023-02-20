English
    Globus Spirits Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 592.40 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globus Spirits are:

    Net Sales at Rs 592.40 crore in December 2022 up 8.69% from Rs. 545.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.94 crore in December 2022 down 11.68% from Rs. 30.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.04 crore in December 2022 down 0.79% from Rs. 60.52 crore in December 2021.

    Globus Spirits EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.62 in December 2021.

    Globus Spirits shares closed at 771.70 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.08% returns over the last 6 months and -39.11% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations592.40480.29545.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations592.40480.29545.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials361.70275.50189.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.227.39-9.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.1813.7210.51
    Depreciation14.9212.9410.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.94138.75296.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8831.9947.87
    Other Income1.242.102.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.1234.0950.04
    Interest5.042.512.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.0831.5847.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.0831.5847.67
    Tax13.149.4417.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.9422.1430.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.9422.1430.50
    Equity Share Capital28.8028.8028.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.357.6910.62
    Diluted EPS9.357.6910.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.357.6910.62
    Diluted EPS9.357.6910.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

