Globus Spirits Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 370.52 crore, up 61.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.52 crore in June 2021 up 61.03% from Rs. 230.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.67 crore in June 2021 up 197.4% from Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.19 crore in June 2021 up 146.86% from Rs. 40.18 crore in June 2020.

Globus Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 19.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.50 in June 2020.

Globus Spirits shares closed at 739.10 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.76% returns over the last 6 months and 446.87% over the last 12 months.