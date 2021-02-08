Globus Spirits Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 316.39 crore, down 11.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.39 crore in December 2020 down 11.32% from Rs. 356.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.23 crore in December 2020 up 206.84% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.41 crore in December 2020 up 102.58% from Rs. 33.77 crore in December 2019.

Globus Spirits EPS has increased to Rs. 13.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.22 in December 2019.

Globus Spirits shares closed at 386.90 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 186.27% returns over the last 6 months and 165.45% over the last 12 months.