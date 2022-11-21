Globe Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.84 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globe Textiles India are:Net Sales at Rs 99.84 crore in September 2022 up 18% from Rs. 84.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2022 up 79.49% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.23 crore in September 2022 up 54.21% from Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2021.
Globe Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.
|Globe Textiles shares closed at 4.60 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.83% returns over the last 6 months and -69.02% over the last 12 months.
|Globe Textiles India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|99.84
|114.74
|84.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|99.84
|114.74
|84.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.28
|51.07
|28.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.71
|56.46
|49.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.10
|-6.57
|-1.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.00
|5.40
|2.23
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.75
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.13
|3.81
|3.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.11
|3.81
|3.30
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.73
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.53
|4.54
|3.73
|Interest
|3.42
|2.48
|2.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.11
|2.06
|1.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.11
|2.06
|1.39
|Tax
|0.45
|0.45
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.66
|1.61
|0.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.66
|1.61
|0.92
|Equity Share Capital
|30.23
|30.23
|30.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.11
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.11
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.11
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.11
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited