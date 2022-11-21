 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Globe Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.84 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globe Textiles India are:Net Sales at Rs 99.84 crore in September 2022 up 18% from Rs. 84.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2022 up 79.49% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.23 crore in September 2022 up 54.21% from Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2021.
Globe Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021. Globe Textiles shares closed at 4.60 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.83% returns over the last 6 months and -69.02% over the last 12 months.
Globe Textiles India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations99.84114.7484.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations99.84114.7484.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials60.2851.0728.06
Purchase of Traded Goods28.7156.4649.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.10-6.57-1.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.005.402.23
Depreciation0.700.750.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.133.813.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.113.813.30
Other Income0.420.730.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.534.543.73
Interest3.422.482.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.112.061.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.112.061.39
Tax0.450.450.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.661.610.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.661.610.92
Equity Share Capital30.2330.2330.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.110.110.06
Diluted EPS0.110.110.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.110.110.06
Diluted EPS0.110.110.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 21, 2022