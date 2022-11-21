Globe Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.84 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.84 crore in September 2022 up 18% from Rs. 84.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2022 up 79.49% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.23 crore in September 2022 up 54.21% from Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2021.

Globe Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.