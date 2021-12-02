Globe Textiles Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.60 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.60 crore in September 2021 up 27.92% from Rs. 66.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021 up 147.33% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2021 up 1856.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2020.

Globe Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.96 in September 2020.