Globe Textiles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.04 crore, down 11.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.04 crore in March 2023 down 11.95% from Rs. 124.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 67.41% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2023 down 16.41% from Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022.

Globe Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

Globe Textiles shares closed at 2.90 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.21% returns over the last 6 months and -54.69% over the last 12 months.