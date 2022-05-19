 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Globe Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.97 crore, up 58.72% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globe Textiles India are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.97 crore in March 2022 up 58.72% from Rs. 78.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022 up 199.04% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022 up 20.75% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2021.

Globe Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

 

Globe Textiles India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.97 107.14 78.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.97 107.14 78.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.83 47.17 50.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 63.71 55.54 31.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.45 -4.66 -9.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.33 2.34 2.53
Depreciation 0.31 0.31 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.27 2.55 1.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.07 3.88 1.86
Other Income 0.74 0.45 2.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.81 4.32 3.92
Interest 2.28 2.38 1.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.53 1.95 2.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.53 1.95 2.08
Tax 0.19 0.57 1.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.34 1.38 0.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.34 1.38 0.78
Equity Share Capital 30.23 30.23 10.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 0.09 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.23 0.09 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.23 0.09 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.23 0.09 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 19, 2022 03:33 pm
