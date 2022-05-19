Globe Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.97 crore, up 58.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.97 crore in March 2022 up 58.72% from Rs. 78.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022 up 199.04% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022 up 20.75% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2021.

Globe Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.