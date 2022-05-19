Globe Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.97 crore, up 58.72% Y-o-Y
May 19, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globe Textiles India are:
Net Sales at Rs 124.97 crore in March 2022 up 58.72% from Rs. 78.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022 up 199.04% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2022 up 20.75% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2021.
Globe Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.
|Globe Textiles India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|124.97
|107.14
|78.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|124.97
|107.14
|78.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.83
|47.17
|50.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|63.71
|55.54
|31.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.45
|-4.66
|-9.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.33
|2.34
|2.53
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.31
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.27
|2.55
|1.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.07
|3.88
|1.86
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.45
|2.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.81
|4.32
|3.92
|Interest
|2.28
|2.38
|1.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.53
|1.95
|2.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.53
|1.95
|2.08
|Tax
|0.19
|0.57
|1.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.34
|1.38
|0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.34
|1.38
|0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|30.23
|30.23
|10.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|0.09
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.23
|0.09
|0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|0.09
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.23
|0.09
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
