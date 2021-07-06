MARKET NEWS

Globe Textiles Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.74 crore, down 18.78% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globe Textiles India are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.74 crore in March 2021 down 18.78% from Rs. 96.94 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021 down 64.93% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2021 down 12.22% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2020.

Globe Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2020.

Globe Textiles shares closed at 152.75 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 142.46% returns over the last 6 months and 272.11% over the last 12 months.

Globe Textiles India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations78.7497.8196.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations78.7497.8196.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials50.0651.4344.42
Purchase of Traded Goods31.2240.7741.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.06-0.081.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.531.622.48
Depreciation0.320.310.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.811.122.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.862.643.88
Other Income2.060.510.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.923.164.53
Interest1.841.571.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.081.592.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.081.592.65
Tax1.30-0.170.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.781.762.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.781.762.24
Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.781.742.22
Diluted EPS0.781.742.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.781.742.22
Diluted EPS0.781.742.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Globe Textiles #Globe Textiles India #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Jul 6, 2021 07:22 pm

