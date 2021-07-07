Globe Textiles Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.74 crore, down 18.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.74 crore in March 2021 down 18.78% from Rs. 96.94 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021 down 64.93% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2021 down 12.22% from Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2020.

Globe Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.22 in March 2020.

Globe Textiles shares closed at 160.35 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 154.52% returns over the last 6 months and 290.62% over the last 12 months.