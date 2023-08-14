English
    Globe Textiles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.84 crore, up 12.29% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globe Textiles India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.84 crore in June 2023 up 12.29% from Rs. 114.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 down 8.98% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2023 down 2.46% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2022.

    Globe Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

    Globe Textiles shares closed at 2.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.58% returns over the last 6 months and -65.33% over the last 12 months.

    Globe Textiles India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.84110.04114.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.84110.04114.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.4011.1051.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods55.7825.6956.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.7362.34-6.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.804.595.40
    Depreciation0.690.720.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.123.383.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.322.213.81
    Other Income0.151.350.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.473.564.54
    Interest2.632.742.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.830.832.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.830.832.06
    Tax0.370.060.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.460.761.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.460.761.61
    Equity Share Capital30.2330.2330.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.050.11
    Diluted EPS0.100.050.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.050.11
    Diluted EPS0.100.050.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

