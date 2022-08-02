Globe Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.74 crore, up 72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.74 crore in June 2022 up 72% from Rs. 66.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 up 228.98% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2022 up 71.2% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2021.

Globe Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Globe Textiles shares closed at 8.30 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.83% returns over the last 6 months and -35.41% over the last 12 months.