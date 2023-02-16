Globe Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.81 crore, down 30.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.81 crore in December 2022 down 30.18% from Rs. 107.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 65.49% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2022 down 7.13% from Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2021.