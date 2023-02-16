English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Globe Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.81 crore, down 30.18% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globe Textiles India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.81 crore in December 2022 down 30.18% from Rs. 107.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 65.49% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2022 down 7.13% from Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2021.

    Globe Textiles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

    Globe Textiles shares closed at 3.55 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -51.70% returns over the last 6 months and -70.42% over the last 12 months.

    Globe Textiles India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.8199.84107.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.8199.84107.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.5060.2847.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.6528.7155.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.34-5.10-4.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.856.002.34
    Depreciation0.710.700.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.754.132.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.685.113.88
    Other Income-0.090.420.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.595.534.32
    Interest2.933.422.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.662.111.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.662.111.95
    Tax0.190.450.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.481.661.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.481.661.38
    Equity Share Capital30.2330.2330.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.110.09
    Diluted EPS0.030.110.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.110.09
    Diluted EPS0.030.110.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Globe Textiles #Globe Textiles India #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am