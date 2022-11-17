English
    Globe Commercia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.69 crore, up 59.07% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globe Commercials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.69 crore in September 2022 up 59.07% from Rs. 22.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 51.04% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2022 down 32.22% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

    Globe Commercia EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2021.

    Globe Commercia shares closed at 18.45 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -48.03% over the last 12 months.

    Globe Commercials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.6933.1122.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.6933.1122.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.7632.6623.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.18-0.55-2.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.03
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.120.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.610.850.90
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.610.850.90
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.610.850.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.610.850.90
    Tax0.160.23--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.440.620.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.440.620.90
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.472.062.11
    Diluted EPS1.472.062.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.472.062.11
    Diluted EPS1.472.062.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 09:11 am