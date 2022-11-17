Globe Commercia Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.69 crore, up 59.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.69 crore in September 2022 up 59.07% from Rs. 22.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 51.04% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2022 down 32.22% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

Globe Commercia EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2021.

Globe Commercia shares closed at 18.45 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -48.03% over the last 12 months.