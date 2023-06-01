English
    Globe Commercia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore, down 11.31% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globe Commercials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore in March 2023 down 11.31% from Rs. 36.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 up 203.05% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 196.39% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    Globe Commercia EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.03 in March 2022.

    Globe Commercia shares closed at 28.88 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.83% returns over the last 6 months and 223.40% over the last 12 months.

    Globe Commercials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.3038.6236.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.3038.6236.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.0037.1235.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.21-0.781.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.030.05
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.140.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.802.11-0.83
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.802.11-0.83
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.802.11-0.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.802.11-0.83
    Tax-0.060.55--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.861.56-0.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.861.56-0.83
    Equity Share Capital6.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.865.20-2.03
    Diluted EPS1.435.20-2.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.865.20-2.03
    Diluted EPS1.435.20-2.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

