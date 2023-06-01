Globe Commercia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore, down 11.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.30 crore in March 2023 down 11.31% from Rs. 36.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 up 203.05% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 196.39% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

Globe Commercia EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.03 in March 2022.

Globe Commercia shares closed at 28.88 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.83% returns over the last 6 months and 223.40% over the last 12 months.