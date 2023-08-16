Globe Commercia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.26 crore, up 6.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.26 crore in June 2023 up 6.52% from Rs. 33.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 up 2.83% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 up 1.18% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022.

Globe Commercia EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2022.

Globe Commercia shares closed at 28.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.24% returns over the last 6 months and 336.82% over the last 12 months.