Globe Commercia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.62 crore, up 78.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.62 crore in December 2022 up 78.92% from Rs. 21.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 326.08% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 up 322% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.