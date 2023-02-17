Globe Commercia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.62 crore, up 78.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.62 crore in December 2022 up 78.92% from Rs. 21.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 326.08% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 up 322% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Globe Commercia EPS has increased to Rs. 5.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.

Globe Commercia shares closed at 44.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 601.25% returns over the last 6 months and 340.69% over the last 12 months.