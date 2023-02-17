English
    Globe Commercia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.62 crore, up 78.92% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globe Commercials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.62 crore in December 2022 up 78.92% from Rs. 21.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2022 up 326.08% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 up 322% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    Globe Commercia EPS has increased to Rs. 5.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2021.

    Globe Commercia shares closed at 44.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 601.25% returns over the last 6 months and 340.69% over the last 12 months.

    Globe Commercials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.6235.6921.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.6235.6921.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.1234.7621.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.780.18-0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.110.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.110.610.50
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.110.610.50
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.110.610.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.110.610.50
    Tax0.550.160.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.560.440.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.560.440.37
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.201.471.22
    Diluted EPS5.201.471.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.201.471.22
    Diluted EPS5.201.471.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am