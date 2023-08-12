Globalspace Tec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.50 crore, up 351.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.50 crore in June 2023 up 351.15% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 507.89% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2023 down 9.79% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2022.

Globalspace Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Globalspace Tec shares closed at 36.17 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -9.35% over the last 12 months.