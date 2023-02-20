 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Globalspace Tec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.03 crore, up 1228.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Globalspace Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.03 crore in December 2022 up 1228.32% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 113.37% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 950% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Globalspace Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.03 5.34 0.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.03 5.34 0.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.28 0.69 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 2.22 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.28 0.34
Depreciation 0.92 0.86 1.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.82 0.66 0.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.78 0.62 -1.29
Other Income -- 0.04 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.78 0.65 -1.29
Interest 0.58 0.53 0.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.19 0.13 -1.82
Exceptional Items 0.15 -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.35 0.13 -1.82
Tax 0.10 0.04 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.24 0.09 -1.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.24 0.09 -1.82
Equity Share Capital 11.46 11.46 11.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 0.08 -1.59
Diluted EPS 0.21 0.08 -1.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 0.08 -1.59
Diluted EPS 0.21 0.08 -1.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
