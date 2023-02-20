Globalspace Tec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.03 crore, up 1228.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.03 crore in December 2022 up 1228.32% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 113.37% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 950% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.