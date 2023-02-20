Globalspace Tec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.03 crore, up 1228.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.03 crore in December 2022 up 1228.32% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 113.37% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 950% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Globalspace Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in December 2021.

Globalspace Tec shares closed at 41.55 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.75% returns over the last 6 months and -37.57% over the last 12 months.