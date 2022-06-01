Globalspace Tec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, down 40.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in March 2022 down 40.22% from Rs. 7.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2022 up 394.85% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022 up 174.65% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2021.

Globalspace Tec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2021.

Globalspace Tec shares closed at 47.45 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.16% returns over the last 6 months and -26.66% over the last 12 months.