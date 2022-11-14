 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Vectra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.75 crore, up 28.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Vectra Helicorp are:Net Sales at Rs 91.75 crore in September 2022 up 28.61% from Rs. 71.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.52 crore in September 2022 down 594.34% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.69 crore in September 2022 down 12.86% from Rs. 15.71 crore in September 2021. Global Vectra shares closed at 54.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 1.96% over the last 12 months.
Global Vectra Helicorp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations91.7595.6171.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations91.7595.6171.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.4524.4921.31
Depreciation19.7716.7620.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses54.0673.0750.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.53-18.71-20.98
Other Income1.452.0615.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.08-16.65-5.06
Interest4.344.393.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.42-21.04-9.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-10.42-21.04-9.00
Tax1.11-10.18-7.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.52-10.86-1.66
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.52-10.86-1.66
Equity Share Capital14.0014.0014.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.23-7.76-1.19
Diluted EPS-8.23-7.76-1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.23-7.76-1.19
Diluted EPS-8.23-7.76-1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

