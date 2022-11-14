Global Vectra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.75 crore, up 28.61% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 91.75 95.61 71.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 91.75 95.61 71.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 25.45 24.49 21.31 Depreciation 19.77 16.76 20.77 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 54.06 73.07 50.23 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.53 -18.71 -20.98 Other Income 1.45 2.06 15.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.08 -16.65 -5.06 Interest 4.34 4.39 3.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.42 -21.04 -9.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -10.42 -21.04 -9.00 Tax 1.11 -10.18 -7.35 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.52 -10.86 -1.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.52 -10.86 -1.66 Equity Share Capital 14.00 14.00 14.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.23 -7.76 -1.19 Diluted EPS -8.23 -7.76 -1.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -8.23 -7.76 -1.19 Diluted EPS -8.23 -7.76 -1.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited