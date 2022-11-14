Global Vectra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.75 crore, up 28.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Vectra Helicorp are:Net Sales at Rs 91.75 crore in September 2022 up 28.61% from Rs. 71.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.52 crore in September 2022 down 594.34% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.69 crore in September 2022 down 12.86% from Rs. 15.71 crore in September 2021.
|Global Vectra shares closed at 54.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 1.96% over the last 12 months.
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.75
|95.61
|71.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.75
|95.61
|71.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.45
|24.49
|21.31
|Depreciation
|19.77
|16.76
|20.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.06
|73.07
|50.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.53
|-18.71
|-20.98
|Other Income
|1.45
|2.06
|15.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.08
|-16.65
|-5.06
|Interest
|4.34
|4.39
|3.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.42
|-21.04
|-9.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.42
|-21.04
|-9.00
|Tax
|1.11
|-10.18
|-7.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.52
|-10.86
|-1.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.52
|-10.86
|-1.66
|Equity Share Capital
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.23
|-7.76
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-8.23
|-7.76
|-1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.23
|-7.76
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-8.23
|-7.76
|-1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited