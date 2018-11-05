Global Vectra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore, up 17.27% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore in September 2018 up 17.27% from Rs. 99.16 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2018 down 213.19% from Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2018 down 47.48% from Rs. 17.29 crore in September 2017.

Global Vectra shares closed at 70.45 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.93% returns over the last 6 months and -41.82% over the last 12 months.