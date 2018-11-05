Global Vectra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore, up 17.27% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Vectra Helicorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 116.29 crore in September 2018 up 17.27% from Rs. 99.16 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2018 down 213.19% from Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2018 down 47.48% from Rs. 17.29 crore in September 2017.
Global Vectra shares closed at 70.45 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.93% returns over the last 6 months and -41.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Global Vectra Helicorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.29
|119.83
|99.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.29
|119.83
|99.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.88
|21.60
|20.11
|Depreciation
|9.41
|9.46
|9.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.48
|82.75
|63.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|6.02
|6.49
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.62
|1.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|6.64
|7.98
|Interest
|3.44
|3.59
|5.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.77
|3.05
|2.63
|Exceptional Items
|2.09
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.68
|3.05
|2.63
|Tax
|2.36
|1.07
|-0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.04
|1.97
|3.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.04
|1.97
|3.57
|Equity Share Capital
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.89
|1.41
|2.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.89
|0.93
|2.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.89
|1.41
|2.55
|Diluted EPS
|-2.89
|0.93
|2.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited