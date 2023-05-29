Global Surfaces Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.11 crore, down 0.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.11 crore in March 2023 down 0.34% from Rs. 39.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2023 up 8.78% from Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.75 crore in March 2023 down 3.63% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2022.

Global Surfaces EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2022.

Global Surfaces shares closed at 194.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE)