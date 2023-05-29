English
    Global Surfaces Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.60 crore, up 3.86% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Surfaces are:Net Sales at Rs 39.60 crore in March 2023 up 3.86% from Rs. 38.13 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2023 up 14.47% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2023 up 0.11% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2022.
    Global Surfaces EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2022.Global Surfaces shares closed at 194.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE)
    Global Surfaces
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.6040.49
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations39.6040.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.9215.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.544.27
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost2.373.03
    Depreciation2.342.71
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses9.939.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.575.67
    Other Income1.170.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.756.00
    Interest0.830.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.915.16
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax5.915.16
    Tax0.160.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.754.90
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.754.90
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.754.90
    Equity Share Capital42.3842.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.45
    Diluted EPS1.681.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.45
    Diluted EPS1.681.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 04:37 pm