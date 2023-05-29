Global Surfaces Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.60 crore, up 3.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Global Surfaces are:Net Sales at Rs 39.60 crore in March 2023 up 3.86% from Rs. 38.13 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2023 up 14.47% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2023 up 0.11% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2022.
Global Surfaces EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.48 in March 2022.
|Global Surfaces shares closed at 194.95 on May 26, 2023 (NSE)
|Global Surfaces
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.60
|40.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.60
|40.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.92
|15.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.54
|4.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.37
|3.03
|Depreciation
|2.34
|2.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.93
|9.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.57
|5.67
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.75
|6.00
|Interest
|0.83
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.91
|5.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.91
|5.16
|Tax
|0.16
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.75
|4.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.75
|4.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.75
|4.90
|Equity Share Capital
|42.38
|42.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.68
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.68
|1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.68
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.68
|1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited