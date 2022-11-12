Global Offshore Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.22 crore, down 5.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Global Offshore Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.22 crore in September 2022 down 5.73% from Rs. 9.78 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.10 crore in September 2022 up 28.62% from Rs. 16.95 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2022 down 39.2% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.
|
|Global Offshore Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.22
|12.97
|9.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.22
|12.97
|9.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.42
|5.39
|5.01
|Depreciation
|7.24
|7.08
|10.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.29
|6.99
|7.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.72
|-6.48
|-13.31
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.72
|-6.48
|-13.30
|Interest
|0.84
|6.96
|4.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.55
|-13.44
|-17.82
|Exceptional Items
|-0.53
|-20.81
|0.88
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.08
|-34.25
|-16.93
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.10
|-34.27
|-16.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.10
|-34.27
|-16.95
|Equity Share Capital
|24.73
|24.73
|24.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.89
|-13.86
|-6.86
|Diluted EPS
|-4.89
|-13.86
|-6.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.89
|-13.86
|-6.86
|Diluted EPS
|-4.89
|-13.86
|-6.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited